Iran successfully launches ‘Zol-Janah’ satellite carrier into space

The satellite's research launch was conducted for the first time in the space field by achieving the technology of the most powerful solid-fueled engine in Iran, Hosseini pointed out.

One of the most important outcomes of this launching is that now the country is achieving its most powerful solid-fueled engine with a thrust of over 750 tons, he further noted.

Cutting down costs, increasing the speed of achieving goals, and the ability to be launched from a mobile platform are among the major characteristics of the ‘Zol Janah’ satellite carrier, he underlined.

Earlier today, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami in a message on the occasion of the National Space Technology Day said that Iran proved its domestic capability in advanced science and technology monopolized by the world's major scientific and technological powers.

