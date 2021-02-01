More than 4k people sign petition calling for lift of sanctions in Iran

The petition has been launched by Codepink peace group and has so far gained about 4,100 supports.

“We welcome the review you have ordered regarding the impacts of financial and economic sanctions on the global response to the pandemic,” wrote the petition, which was addressed to President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen.

It writes, “Your predecessor’s decision to double down on the imposition of sanctions, throughout the pandemic, was cruel and was met with global widespread condemnation.”

“Over the past year, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Pope Francis, along with countless parliamentarians, economists and experts have called for the easing of sanctions.”

The signatories of the petition went on to write, “It has been widely reported that sanctions have directly impeded the acquisition of medicine and medical supplies, including the Covid-19 vaccine itself, in Iran, Venezuela and others. Therefore it is already evident that sanctions are ‘unduly hindering’ the response to the pandemic.”

“The humanitarian exemptions included in sanctions legislation are ineffective in practice. There is a cumbersome process to obtain licenses, confusing language as to what is or is not exempt, and overcompliance by banks and companies that are hesitant to carry out transactions or sell goods to sanctioned countries.”

The letter writes that broad sanctions have severe economic consequences that directly impact the lives of everyday people. These consequences have been aggravated as a result of the global health crisis, adding that the sanctions punish countless innocent civilians.

“We strongly urge your administration to immediately implement broad sanctions relief. Sanctions kill and they kill indiscriminately.”

CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs, the official website writes to introduce the group.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish