Energy minister hails 12-fold refinery capacity growth

Referring to shortages of electricity in cold season, Ardakanian said that 80% of refineries’ fuel has transformed to gas.

After US, Russia and Japan, Iran is the 4th country that uses gas as fuel for refineries, he added.

He noted that 265th sewage treatment plant was inaugurated yesterday.

Last year, we had 27 billion cubic meters of water in dam reservoirs and this year it is about 26.5 billion cubic meters, Ardakanian said, adding that all measures will be taken to prevent water shortage in summer.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish