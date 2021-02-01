President Rouhani, cabinet pay tribute to late Imam Khomeini

On the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, President Rouhani and his cabinet members attended the mausoleum of the late Imam to renew allegiance to the Father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in the country.

The day of Imam Khomeini's return to Iran from exile (Feb 1, 1979) marks the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn in Iran, which culminates in ceremonies to celebrate the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, 1979.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

