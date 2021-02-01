Gorgan-Aktau flights to resume on April 1

Haghshenas made the remarks in the meeting of Consul General of Kazakhstan in Gorgan on Sunday night.

He added that Golestan Province officials do their best to to establish and continue this international flight line.

Haghshenas noted: According to the plan, the flights will be monthly, but customers of the flight may encouraged the executives to launch weekly flight .

Golestan province's governor-general emphasized that Iran and Kazakhstan must strive for the continuation of the flight line visa requirements.

Aktau city in Kazakhstan is located on the Eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

Golestan province is among the least visited attractions in Iran, however, the region is such a charming destination- both naturally and culturally- that can keep you busy for weeks.

Located in the north-eastern part of Iran and south of the Caspian Sea, Golestan has some of the greenest landscapes of Iran.

The region has a very rich history and was one of the most important cities of ancient Persia on the silk road.

