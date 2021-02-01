Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 1

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran at forefront of global fight against narcotics: Envoy

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations has highlighted the Islamic Republic’s war on narcotic drugs, saying Tehran is at the forefront of the global fight against the menace.

In a letter addressed to the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Saturday, Kazem Gharibabadi informed the organization of Iran’s efforts in the fight against narcotics, saying the country remains the spearhead of the fight.

-- Iran’s oil, natural gas industries growing considerably: Minister

Iranian oil minister said the country’s oil and natural gas industries have developed considerably since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Iran’s natural gas reservoirs have also increased, reported ifpnews.com.

“The [natural] gas industry has developed following the Islamic Revolution. [Natural] gas reserves amounted to nine trillion cubic meters, but have now risen to 33 trillion cubic meters,” he said.

-- Iranian NTBFs receive over $4.5b worth of facilities in nine months

The Iranian banking system paid over $4.5 billion in facilities to new technology-based firms (NTBFs) during the nine months to December 20, 2020.

According to figures released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the financial support in facilities to 763 companies increased by 128 percent compared to the corresponding figure for last year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Gharibabadi: Majlis Bill ‘a Strategic Reaction’

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations on Sunday said a recent law passed by the Iranian parliament to thwart unilateral U.S. sanctions against the country was a strategic reaction to anti-Iran measures taken by the administration of former U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Kazem Gharibabadi told IRNA that Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its member states, in a report, of various aspects of the law and reasons behind its ratification by the Iranian legislature.

-- US Will Never Drop its Hostility Towards Islamic Iran

These days while we are celebrating the 42nd Ten-Day Dawn of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the topic raging in the media and among politicians is that whether the new US president is sincere enough in rectifying the wrongs of his roguish predecessor by lifting the illegal sanctions on world countries and companies that scare them away from doing business with Iran or repaying in hard currency what they owe to the Islamic Republic.

We are not in a position to read the mind of Joe Biden who, if he decides to unconditionally rejoin the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), ought to compensate Iran for the estimated 300 billion dollars damage Iran has suffered due to US economic terrorism under Donald Trump.

-- Iran Claim 3 Medals at Asian Shooting Championships

Iranian shooters have gained one gold and two silver medals in the first edition of Asian Online Shooting Championships.

The event was held from January 29 to 30 with the participation of 274 shooters from 22 countries while Kuwait was tasked with the hosting of the virtual event.

Iran’s sole gold was snatched by Haniyeh Rostamiyan in 10m Air Pistol of Women’s category. Golnoush Sebghatollahi also won a silver medal in this category while the bronze went to Bhakar Manu of India.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Zarif meets with Taliban delegation in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Sunday with a Taliban delegation led by deputy head of the group’s political bureau Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

In the meeting, Zarif welcomed the idea of formation of an all-inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

-- Water, electricity projects worth $1.13b put into operation

President Hassan Rouhani, on Sunday, inaugurated 13 major water and electricity projects valued at 47.76 trillion rials (about $1.13 billion) in Kordestan and North Khorasan provinces through video conference.

Inaugurated in the 19th week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, 12 of the mentioned projects were put into operation in Kordestan province, while the other one was in North Khorasan.

-- Restoration project to revive ancient monuments on Silk Road

Iran’s Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places have launched a development scheme, based on which arrays of centuries-old monuments would be revived along the ancient Silk Road.

“Monuments which are located on the Silk Road will be revived to develop and prosper tourism along the ancient route as much as possible,” IRNA quoted Hadi Mirzaei, the CEO of the Fund, as saying on Saturday.

