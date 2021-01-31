Faryab in Kerman shakes with strong 4.9-degree quake

According to IRNA, the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran recorded the Sunday 4.9-degree quake at 19:34:34, at 38.15 longitude, 56.93 latitude its epicenter was at 21 kilometer depth of the earth level.

The quake’s distance from Faryab was 30 kilometers, while Faryab is located at a 330 kilometer distance to the south of the provincial capital city, Kerman.

Meanwhile, the Rescue and Relief Deputy of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRSC) has dispatched two estimation teams to survey the extent of the material damages of Faryab quake.

Mohammad-Baqer Mohammadi said that we have still no estimation of the extent of the inflicted damages.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish