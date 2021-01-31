Lifting of sanctions, necessity for US return to JCPOA: French researcher

Romuald Sciora, a research associate at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told IRNA that it would not be simple for the new US administration to return to JCPOA.

He said that it would not also be simple, from a legal viewpoint, for the Biden administration to return to JCPOA as Tehran deems the lifting of sanctions as a necessary step for the US return to the accord.

It is also likely that the Iranians will seek compensation for the damages inflicted on the country due to the imposition of the US sanctions.

He, however, said that he believed President Biden will make every effort to take the right path in dealing with the great Iranian nation.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish