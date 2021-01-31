Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini

The Leader made the visit early on Sunday, which marks the day Imam Khomeini returned to Tehran on February 1, 1979, some 10 days before victory of the revolution, which ended the monarchy of the Pahlavi regime.

After performing prayers at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in southern Tehran, the Supreme Leader also visited the nearby Behesht Zahra cemetery, where Imam Khomeini delivered his first speech coming back home from exile.

The Supreme Leader also paid tribute to Iranian martyrs who have lost their lives since the Islamic Revolution.

Imam Khomeini returned from Paris on February 1, 1979. It marked a turning point in the run-up for the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Imam Khomeini arrived Iran from Paris after 14 years of exile.

Imam Khomeini’s return to the country ultimately led to overthrow shah Mohammad-Reza Pahlavi.

Iran has ever-since commemorated the events with 10-Day Dawn festivities, which culminate in nationwide rallies on February 11, marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

