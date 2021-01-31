1Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 31

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran tells France: JCPOA non-negotiable, its parties ‘unchangeable’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry reacted to recent remarks by the French President Emmanuel Macron over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, stressing that the multilateral agreement is non-negotiable and its parties are “unchangeable”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a multilateral international agreement which has been ratified by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and is non-negotiable and its parties are “unchangeable”.

--Jahangiri launches development projects in southwestern Iran

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri inaugurated a number of development projects in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on Saturday.

In addition to inaugurating a number of projects, he will study the province’s economic problems and follow up the ongoing projects during his two-day visit.

-- Azar oilfield nameplate capacity hits 65,000 bpd

Iran started extracting 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Azar field which is its full capacity in the first development phase, said the managing director of Iran’s Oil Industries Engineering and Construction Company (OIEC).

According to Gholamreza Manouchehri, the first phase of the field’s development project has reached 97 percent progress and the project will be officially inaugurated in the near future.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Rome’s Courageous Decision Evokes Yemen’s Positive Response

Better late than never is the phrase to describe the courageous move by Italy on Friday to permanently stop all weapons exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the two countries engaged in the slaughter of the people of Yemen over the past almost six years with state-of-the-art armaments supplied by the US and West European countries.

The decision announced by Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will mean cancellation of supply of a total of 12,700 bombs and 20,000 missiles, the agreement of which was inked in 2016.

-- ‘COVIran Barekat’ Effective Against UK Variant

Travelers to Iran from Europe will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks after testing negative upon arrival, a health official said on Saturday.

Travelers from other regions, including neighboring countries, will have to have tested negative before arrival in the country, Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said.

-- Politico: U.S. Shifts From Mideast Quagmires to Asia

Joe Biden is pivoting to Asia. Just don’t expect him to say so explicitly.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan has restructured the National Security staff in the Middle East and Asia directorates — downsizing the team devoted to the Middle East and bulking up the unit that coordinates U.S. policy toward the vast region of the world stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- 34 MPs present bill to support axis of resistance in face of Israeli threats

Some 34 Iranian lawmakers have introduced a bill to establish a military alliance among the axis of resistance groups and countries to counter threats from the Israeli regime.

Abolfazl Abutorabi, a member of Iran’s parliament, announced that the proposal to set up “defense and security treaty of the resistance groups” has been submitted to the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

--Tehran hosting intl. exhibits of mines, auto parts, paint

The 16th International Exhibition for Mines, Construction Machinery and Related Industry and Equipment (Iran ConMin), the 15th International Auto Parts Exhibition, and the 20th International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites, and Plating Industries Fair (IPCC) opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremonies of the exhibitions were attended by senior officials including the country’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini.

-- Public baths in Iran and interesting customs behind

Most people today have baths in their homes, but in the past, there were public baths that were not just for bathing but also a public place for family, social, business, and even political gatherings.

In the past, men would take a bath before sunrise until eight o’clock in the morning, and from that time until the afternoon, women would have a bath. Today, there are public baths in most parts of Iran, but the difference with the old baths is that a large hot water pool was used in the old baths; but in the new public baths, multiple showers have replaced the large hot tub, which did not conform to hygiene in any way.

It is interesting to know that washing in public baths had different etiquettes, which I will discuss in some of the customs of Iranian baths:

