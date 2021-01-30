Western arms main source of instability in Persian Gulf: Iran in response to France

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to French President Emmanuel Macron’s assertions, urging him to practice self-restraint and avoid any hasty unwise remarks.

Macron had said in an interview with al-Arabiya television on Friday that any new negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal, signed between Iran and all the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany, would be very “strict” and should include regional allies of France, such as Saudi Arabia.

He said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a multilateral international agreement endorsed by the UNSC Resolution 2231 and is by no means renegotiable and the parties to it are all clear and unchangeable.

Referring to the US withdrawal for the deal, he said that the US left the deal and Europe was incapable of guarding it; if there is an inclination to revive and guard the deal, it is quite easy: the US should return to the deal and remove all the JCPOA and non-JCPOA sanctions imposed by former president of the US, Donald Trump.

He also referred to France’s massive sale of weapons to the Persian Gulf Arab states, saying that if the French officials are worried about their massive sale of arms to these countries, they had better reconsider their policies.

Noting that the French-made arms, alongside the ones made by other Western countries, are the cause of massacre of thousands of Yemenis, Khatibzadeh said that these weapons are the main source of instability in the Persian Gulf; and unless the flood of these weapons is being stopped, one cannot expect the region to experience stability and peace.

