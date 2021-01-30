Official: Traveling to Turkey provides opportunity for media cooperation

Pointing to the history, cultural context, capacities of Iran and turkey for cooperation, Khodadi termed Tehran-Ankara relations as "strategic".

He called his trip to Turkey important for establishing a direct line of communication between the media custodians of the two countries aimed at preventing possible misunderstandings.

Referring to the mutual cooperation between Iran and Turkey in both international and regional arenas, he stated that the two sides have a pivotal role in the region and can cause stability and tranquility.

He termed the study of media skills, the synergy of skills, and media training another purpose of his trip to Turkey, adding that Iran and Turkey exchanged views on how to use innovations, academic media centers, and other capacities of the two countries.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish