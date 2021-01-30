Rouhani warns about possible new wave of COVID-19

President Rouhani made the remarks during a meeting of the national anti-COVID-19 headquarters when he reminded that nearly a year ago that the first cases of the disease were found in Iran.

“COVID-19 was not a normal disease; it caused major problems throughout the world,” the president said.

“The world stood against it together, but we stood against it alone and no one helped us…The money, banks and trade are free in the world, while we face special problems.”

The Iranian government made the right decision on the very first days of the outbreak and let all the factories continue with their activities while observing the required health protocols, Rouhani said, adding that no one was infected or the number of infected people was insignificant in such places.

The president also thanked the Iranian doctors and health workers for all their efforts during these tough times.

In the meantime, he touched upon the problems facing the educational system during the pandemic and said although the schools were closed, the students continued to receive online training.

The president said that Iran has taken the primary steps to make the COVID-19 vaccine and the country’s experts are confident that the project will be finalized next year so as Iran will begin mass vaccination with the domestically-produced vaccine.

