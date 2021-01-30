All volunteers to receive Iran-made COVID-19 injections by Feb 18

Dr Hamed Hosseini, director of a center that is active in double-blind clinical studies at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, told IRNA in an interview that the injection of the first phase of the human trial of Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine will finish by February 18.

He referred to 56 as the number of volunteers for the first phase 35 of whom have already received injections.

Results of and studies on the injection will be presented to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Food and Drug Administration of Iran for approval, Dr. Hosseini noted.

He further expressed satisfaction over the process of studies.

As he underlined, side effects caused by the indigenous vaccine have been among Grade 1 which means they are safe according to studies.

It is expected that result of safety to appear 21 days after injection, he added.

Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Iraj Harirchi has recently said the home-made COVID-19 vaccines enjoy satisfactory quality.

As Haririchi noted, the vaccines are also effective against the UK variant coronavirus.

Iran has been among four countries which could gain knowledge of producing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Iranian officials.

