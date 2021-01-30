Health Minister: COVID-19 tests underway in border spots

Namaki referred to the outbreak of new COVID19 in most of the countries and underlined the importance of monitoring all arrivals.

Earlier, Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Touraj Dehghani Zangeneh said Iran has extended a travel ban on flights to and from London due to a surge in the coronavirus disease in the UK.

All the Iranian and foreign airlines and travel agencies have already been informed about the imposition of the ban so that they will not bring any passenger from London to Tehran either by direct or connection flights.

