It is time for negotiations of regional states: Senior Analyst

Al-Jabouri said in an interview with IRNA on Saturday that it is in the interest of all countries in the region to come together for dialogue and to send peace signals and reassuring messages to each other, instead of escalation.

He said that the recent movement of the Qatari government to open dialogue with the Islamic Republic Iran and the Persian Gulf countries is undoubtedly a good action, but more positive move is that Tehran has welcomed the negotiations.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has opened its arms to embrace the regional governments so it now the responsibility of the regional countries to cooperate with each other instead of obeying arrogant powers and moving towards normalization with the Zionist regime.

He emphasized that Arab countries should try to understand the importance of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and know that in water resources and wealth and geography share common interest.

The scholar pointed out that the period of revision in the policies of these countries has come to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

