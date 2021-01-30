Iranian health official announces approval of Sputnik vaccines

Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Food and Drug Administration of Iran, made the remarks through a Twitter post.

Sputnik V is the first COVID-19 vaccine which has got permission for use in Iran, Jahanpour wrote.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali had announced that Iran will take delivery of Sputnik V vaccines on February 4.

The signing ceremony for an agreement to that effect has been held during the recent travel of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Russia.

As Jahanpour noted that the Food and Drug Administration of Iran at a meeting has issued permit to emergency use of Sputnic V vaccine.

The country is also reviewing import of COVID-19 vaccine from other countries including India and China, Jahanpour added.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,200,000 worldwide, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 57,000.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish