Yousef Abad Synagogue hosts evening, night prayers

The Yousef Ababd Synagogue hoss evening and night prayers, while observing health protocols on Thursday. The synagogue is one of the largest Jewish place of worship in Tehran. Its original name was Sukat Shalam in Hebrew, which changed to Yousef Abad Synagogue because of its geographic position in the Yusuf Abad area.

January 28, 2021. IRNA Photographers: Zhenya and Juana Abdian 1424 Follow us on Twitter @irnaenlish کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه کنیسه