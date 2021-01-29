Iran conducts half of 1st human trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Hosseini told IRNA on Friday that some 35 volunteers have taken part in the five phases of the human trial so far, adding that the sixth session of the monitoring and safety committee of the Covid vaccine will be held on February 6, 2021.

According to the official, following the study of the latest developments, seven to 14 volunteers would be the last group of people who would get the injections.

The general condition of those 35 volunteers, who have got the vaccine, is good and there has not been seen any unprecedented side effect, he noted.

The first injection of the first phase of the Covid vaccine manufactured by the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order was carried out in the presence of Saeed Namaki, Minister of Health and Medical Education, on December 29, 2020.

