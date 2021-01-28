Iran FM, Georgian PM discuss regional issues

Zarif arrived in the Georgian capital earlier today as the fourth leg of his regional tour which will then take him to Turkey.

Upon arrival in Tbilisi, Zarif laid a wreath of flower at the memorial of Georgia’s national heroes.

After a meeting with the Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Zarif had a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself.

The two foreign ministers discussed the latest regional issues and the matters of bilateral significance as well.

In his regional tour, Zarif has already visited Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

Zarif has said that his regional tour aims to help de-escalate regional tensions and increase cooperation with neighboring countries.

