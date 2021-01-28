Zarif confers with Georgian president

The meeting took place as part of Zarif’s visit to Georgia which was the fourth leg of his regional tour which has already took him to Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Georgian capital earlier Thursday.

Zarif has said that his regional tour aims to help de-escalate regional tensions and increase cooperation with neighboring countries.

Before meeting with the Georgian president, Zarif laid a wreath on the memorial of Georgia’s national heroes.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish