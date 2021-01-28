Iran official calls for initiating “economic diplomacy” with ECO member countries

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA economic correspondent, Mehrdad Sa’adat said that Iran had significant trade with ECO member countries which reduced after the COVID-19 outbreak in February 2020.
He said that many efforts have been made for the current level of trade be secured and maintained.
Referring to Iran’s $21billion export to other world countries, the official said that 75% of Iran’s exports are destined for neighboring countries.
Sa’adat said that Turkey’s share of Iran’s last year export amounted to some $1.4 billion.
He said that Iranian trade was subject to 41% decline with ECO member countries last year mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent restrictions.
