Russia opposed to revision of JCPOA

Washington’s return to JCPOA is no reason for reconsidering the deal or imposition of additional instruments on Iran and other participants in the deal, the official told TASS news agency on condition of anonymity.

The Russian Foreign Ministry official said that as far as the JCPOA is concerned, the situation should not be complicated and something new should not be reinvented.

All of Iran's nuclear activities are under the permanent control of the International Atomic Energy Agency and being carried out under the the agency’s supervision, the Russian official said.

