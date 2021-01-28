Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, Armenia call for regional cooperation in post-war era

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday that Iran and Armenia are keen to boost regional cooperation in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year.

- Intra-Afghan talks only lasting way to maintain peace in Afghanistan: Iran

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said intra-Afghan talks are the only sustainable approach to maintain peace in the war-ravaged country.

- Rouhani: With Trump gone, US economic war is defeated

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that today Iran is more certain that America’s economic war against the nation has failed, as the global community is unanimously urging Washington to return to its obligations under the multilateral nuclear deal it abandoned in 2018.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100 Million

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.

- Zionist Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Peace: Syria

A senior Syrian official says the Zionist regime’s continued occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the Middle East region, criticizing the UN Security Council for failure in its responsibility to end the occupying regime’s land grab.

- IOC Urges Olympians to Take COVID-19 Vaccines

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged teams competing in Olympic and Paralympic Games to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran museum to reopen with works by artists who protested Vietnam War

The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA), which was under restoration for over two years, will reopen on Thursday with an exhibition displaying works by a number of Western photographers and conceptual artists who protested against the Vietnam War.

- Former Iran and Persepolis midfielder Minavand dies

Former Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Mehrdad Minavand passed away aged 45.

- Germany evading accountability for arming Saddam with chemical weapons: Iranian diplomat

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, the permanent representative of Iran to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, has criticized Germany for not being accountable for its role in equipping Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime with chemical weapons.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish