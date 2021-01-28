Vaezi condoles death of football icon Minavand

Vaezi also sympathized with the bereaved family of Mr. Minavand and the Iranian football community.

Minavand, a former midfielder of Iranian national football team and Persepolis club passed away on Wednesday night due to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the evil coronavirus disease took away another popular and valuable figure from us,” Vaezi said.

Minavand, 45, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Laleh Hospital in Tehran on January, 21.

