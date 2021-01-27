Jan 27, 2021, 6:23 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84201535
1 Persons

Tags

Eurasian Union currency treaty removes trade from monopoly of dollar

Eurasian Union currency treaty removes trade from monopoly of dollar

Tehran, Jan 27, IRNA - Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM) Masoud Khansari said on Wednesday that the use of a currency treaty can remove the trade from the monopoly of the dollar, which will benefit all member-states.

Khansari made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the Conference on Iran-Eurasia Relations on Wednesday.

Pointing to the progress of science and technology in recent years, he said that this growth not only has increased trade in the world but it has also increased the income and welfare of the people.

Given the importance of the competitive economy in the world, he added that a Eurasian union was formed in East Asia that was able to solve security issues and economic challenges.

Referring to the “one-belt-one-road” approach which could be a successful model between countries for the development of regional peace, Khansari said that Iran hopes that countries that are members of this union and are neighbors with Iran would have more ties with each other.

Eurasia is the largest continental area on Earth, comprising all of Europe and Asia. Primarily in the Northern and Eastern Hemispheres, it is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the west, the Pacific Ocean to the east, the Arctic Ocean to the north, and by Africa, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Indian Ocean to the south.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 10 =