Iran, Oman negotiate to remove monetary-financial exchanges barriers

"Today we had a joint meeting with the head of the Central Bank of Oman and the Minister of Industry and Trade of Oman," Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Important negotiations were conducted to establish the necessary measures for the development of trade relations and to remove barriers to monetary and financial exchanges in this meeting, he added.

Hemmati noted that there were also fruitful negotiations with Oman's foreign minister yesterday.

Oman's main international financial and trade relations officials expressed their serious interest in developing strategic economic relations with Iran during these meetings, he underscored.

Hemmati left Tehran for Muscat on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Omani officials.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish