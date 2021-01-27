Iran security official says Taliban leaders “determined to fight” US

"In today's meeting with the Taliban political delegation: I found the leaders of this group determined to fight the United States," wrote Shamkhani.

"Someone who has been under US torture at Guantanamo for 13 years has not given up fighting the United States in the region."

Earlier today, Shamkhani met and held talks with the Taliban delegation in Tehran.

Speaking in the meeting with Head of Taliban delegation Abdul Ghani Baradar, Shamkhani referred to the background of the US sinister acts and warmongering in the region, saying that the US is not seeking peace and security in Afghanistan.

The US' strategy is to continue conflict and bloodshed among different groups in Afghanistan, he said.

The US is showing off initiating peace talks aiming to create a dead-end in the peace process in Afghanistan, he added.

The US wants to accuse Afghan groups of creating insecurity and instability in Afghanistan, he noted.

Shamkhani called for the participation of all Afghan parties to determine Afghanistan’s fate.

Referring to security at common borders with Iran, he underlined that the Taliban must cooperate with the Afghan government in fighting terrorism and any insecurity and Daesh (ISIS) movements in the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that participation of all Afghan groups in negotiations is the only way to maintain sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Taliban political delegation led by Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning and were received by officials of the Foreign Ministry, Khatibzadeh noted.

