Iran's Export Guarantee Fund covers up to $800 million to Eurasia

Sajjadi made the remarks at the Iran-Eurasia Economic Diplomacy Summit on Wednesday.

Referring to the limitations of Iran's banking system due to outrageous US sanctions, he stated that the issuance of mutual guarantees with the help of peer institutions is one of the new strategies of this supporting institution to secure foreign trade.

Pointing to the allocation of $800 million to Eurasian Economic Union countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, he said that supporting exports through covering Eurasian political and commercial risks will be the fund's top priority.

