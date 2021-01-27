COVID-19 causes 91 more deaths in Iran

Lari said that another 91 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 57,651.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,608 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 695 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,392,314 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,183,463 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,024 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 100 million people across the world, of whom over 2,100,000 people have lost their lives.

