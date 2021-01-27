Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 27

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, Russia support resumption of 2015 nuclear deal

Iran and Russia called for the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal Tuesday, as their top diplomats held their first round of talks in Moscow since US President Joe Biden’s took office earlier this month.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Washington to lift sanctions on Tehran and save the historic agreement.

-- Iran best supplier of ornamental fish to Europe: IFO official

Enjoying a high potential of production, Iran is the best supplier of ornamental fish to European countries including Russia, said the head of Ornamental Fish and Aquatics Department of Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO).

In an interview with Iran Daily, Alireza Rahmani said that according to the latest statistics, the annual production of ornamental fish in the Iranian year to March 19, 2020, was 267 million fish, which will reach about 275 million during the current Iranian year (to end March 20).

-- Iran’s 10-month non-oil trade tops $58b: IRICA



Iran traded 122.8 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $58.7 billion in the 10 months to January 19, according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Of the said figures for the 10-month period, 94.5 million tons worth over $28 billion were the share of exports, while over 28.2 million tons, valued at $30.6 billion, pertained to imported goods, said Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi.

**KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--Iran Building 50-Million-Barrel Strategic Reserves

Iran has decided to build strategic reserves for 30 million barrels of oil as a buffer against the impact of sanctions, the CEO of the Iranian company in charge of the project says.

Under the plan, 60 strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), each with a capacity to store 500,000 barrels, will be built on the Qeshm island in the Persian Gulf, Panahsaz Iran Engineering Co’s Gholamreza Zenalpour told IRNA news agency.

--Iran Urges Swift Lifting of Illegal Sanctions

Iran warned the Biden administration on Tuesday that it will not have an indefinite time period on its disposal to lift sanctions on Tehran and rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift sanctions which he said are hampering Tehran’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanctions reimposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump formally exempt food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies, but many foreign banks have been deterred from doing business with Iran.

-- Iran, Russia Sign Information Security Cooperation Pact

Highest-ranking diplomats from Iran and Russia on Tuesday signed an information security agreement that entails closer interaction between Tehran and Moscow in cyber-security activities.

The information security cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran has started developing quantum technology, Salehi says

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Monday night that “Iran has started to develop quantum technology, because the 21st century is the century of this technology.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the open space quantum communication achievement, Salehi announced, “The quantum technology is very significant and that advanced industrial countries kicked off development in this technology from the onset of 21st century”.

-- Yazd selected as 2021 Capital of Sahifeh Sajjadieh

Yazd has been selected as Iran’s first city to represent the Capital of the Sahifeh Sajjadieh, a collection of prayers attributed to Imam Sajjad (AS), the fourth Imam of the Shia.

The choice has been made at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and was announced by the minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi in a meeting on Monday.

-- Italian embassy hosts review session of book on Tehran architecture

Iranian architect and author Amir-Reza Farahbod on Monday gave a presentation on his new book “My Tehran” during a ceremony held at the Italian ambassador’s residence in the Iranian capital.

Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone, and Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani were amongst attendees to the event, the embassy announced.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish