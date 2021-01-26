Zarif: America must make up for its mistake

Issuing a message in his Twitter page, the Iranian top diplomat wrote: It was the United States that having no acceptable excuse left the nuclear agreement. So that country must now make up for it, and then Iran will respond.

Zarif has logically asked, “Why must Iran initially show its good will?” arguing, “Iran is a country that stood firm and emerged victorious throughout four years of cruel economic terrorism of the United States, following its breaching of both the JCPOA and the related UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.”

The Iranian foreign minister had also on Tuesday evening at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov said that Iran will respond to acts, not to words.

“What we have seen from the new US administration has been mainly words and declaring stands, but we will respond to acts, not words. Whenever the Americans will terminate the illegal sanctions that are both contrary to their JCPOA commitments and to the UNSC Resolution 2331 and end punishing the law-abiding countries by imposing sanctions, Iran, too, is ready to respond appropriately,” he added.

Zarif reiterated that on the contrary of Washington, Tehran had always remained committed to the articles of JCPOA, but even during president Obama’s administration the US had not remained committed to its commitments.

He added that the new US administration, too, has only spoken so far and taken no practical steps, and as the Supreme Leader has said, return to the JCPOA is possible after the termination of sanctions.

