Iran to discuss regional security only with countries in region: Araghchi

Araghchi who is currently in Kuwait at the head of delegation made the remarks in a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed al-Nasser al-Sabah late on Tuesday.

Appreciating the country for its efforts in establishing understanding and reconciliation among Persian Gulf states, he highlighted dialogue and foreign non-interference as the two main principles for collective security.

The official stressed the need for continuation of consultations between the two countries about bilateral issues and regional developments, voicing Iran's resolve for strengthening ties with the Arab state and other regional countries.

"Given the existing capacities in the region, cooperation among the Persian Gulf countries in various fields can bring a bright and promising future for the region" he said.

Commenting on the US' likely return to the JCPOA, Araghchi said that there will be no negotiations on JCPOA or issues beyond that, but how all parties can get back to the deal as well as its implementation can be discussed with the 5+1 countries.

Kuwaiti foreign minister, for his part, welcomed continued consultations between the two countries, maintaining that dialogue among regional states is the only solution for removing differences.

He also reiterated his country's resolve and interest to promote bilateral relations in various fields.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish