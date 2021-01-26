Jan 26, 2021, 8:13 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84200274
1 Persons

Tags

FM Zarif: Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine registered in Iran

FM Zarif: Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine registered in Iran

Moscow, Jan 26, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced on Tuesday that Iran has approved the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Zarif said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday that the Russian vaccine for COVID-19, Sputnik V, was registered in Iran on Monday, hoping that the vaccine will be bought and jointly produced in the near future.

The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by Iran's health authorities, he added.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed in partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (the state-owned organization funding investment projects) and was registered in August 2020.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 9 =