FM Zarif: Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine registered in Iran

Zarif said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday that the Russian vaccine for COVID-19, Sputnik V, was registered in Iran on Monday, hoping that the vaccine will be bought and jointly produced in the near future.

The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by Iran's health authorities, he added.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed in partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (the state-owned organization funding investment projects) and was registered in August 2020.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish