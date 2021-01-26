Jan 26, 2021, 6:36 PM
Iran’s depuy FM meets with Kuwait’s FM

Tehran, Jan 26, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah.

Araghchi arrived in Kuwait and met with the foreign minister of the country on Tuesday.  

Araghchi, heading a high-ranking political delegation, left Tehran for Kuwait earlier on Tuesday.

