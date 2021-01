Hemmati held talks with Hamood Al Busaidi in a meeting on Tuesday.

The two sides stressed the development of economic and banking relations.

Pointing to the importance of Iran's role in the region, the Omani minister emphasized the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Hemmati left Tehran for Muscat earlier today for a two-day visit at the invitation of Omani officials.

