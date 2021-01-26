Iran's foreign trade balance hits $59 billion in 10 months

The figure shows remarkable increase while being compared to the preceding month, Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said.

The weight of the foreign trade in the mentioned period has been 122 million tons, the official added.

Despite the sanctions, Iran's trade exchange with the world countries has grown, Mir-Ashrafi said.

He further referred to China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan as Iran's biggest export destinations, respectively.

The value of imports by the five countries from Iran has been 21.3 billion dollars, the official concluded.

Iran has different border transit roads with its neighboring states through which it can facilitate the states' access to the outside world.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish