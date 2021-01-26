Iran, UN envoys discuss peace process in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons underlined the need to boost sustainable stability in Afghanistan through diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar on Monday, the Iranian envoy discussed issues of bilateral importance and the peace process in Afghanistan as well.

Taherian held separate meetings with Russian and German envoys on Afghanistan where he stressed the need to de-escalate tensions in Afghanistan and collective efforts by friendly countries to establish sustainable peace in the country through diplomatic means.

He noted that intra-Afghan talks are that best way to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish