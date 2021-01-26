Jan 26, 2021, 1:16 PM
Spokesman says Judiciary not looking for ban on social media

Tehran, Jan 26, IRNA - Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said on Tuesday that the body is not looking for ban on social media.

"The cyberspace is like the real space, it belongs to the citizens of the country. It is among the public rights to utilize social media so that the Government needs to exercise management on organization of the social media, Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili said in a press conference.

Nowadays, some crimes worse than COVID-19 are spreading in cyberspace, such as selling weapons, Drug sales in cyberspace, massive fraud and suicide  propaganda, especially for the young  generation, which is not acceptable, he said.

The spokesman added that the Judiciary believes that cyberspace needs to be organized.

