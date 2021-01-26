Spokesman says Judiciary not looking for ban on social media

"The cyberspace is like the real space, it belongs to the citizens of the country. It is among the public rights to utilize social media so that the Government needs to exercise management on organization of the social media, Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili said in a press conference.

Nowadays, some crimes worse than COVID-19 are spreading in cyberspace, such as selling weapons, Drug sales in cyberspace, massive fraud and suicide propaganda, especially for the young generation, which is not acceptable, he said.

The spokesman added that the Judiciary believes that cyberspace needs to be organized.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish