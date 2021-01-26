Iranian COVID-19 vaccine brings no side effect, official

Speaking to reporters, Mokhber said thattwo to three million doses of vaccines will be produced in Iran by the end of the current Iranian year.

He added that the first phase of the human trial phase on 21 volunteers is about to finish.

The vaccine will be available to the public next year, he noted

It will be given to people cheaper than its foreign prototype and Iran will become self-sufficient in this field. Mokhber said.

Earlier, Mokhber said thst Iran has been among four countries acquiring know-how to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, adding that medical success continued in the country despite the US sanctions.

After injecting the home-grown vaccine to the first volunteer, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson welcomed Iranian success by saying, "WHO welcomes all vaccine development programs around the world."

