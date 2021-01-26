Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 26

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s military drills forced enemy to abandon threats: Top general

Iran’s top military commander said on Monday the country’s recent back-to-back military drills had the United States give up its threats of military action against the Islamic Republic.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said Iran displayed its military might after repeated threats by the former US government.

They were a response to the “irrational US president’s muscle-flexing,” IRNA cited Baqeri as saying.

-- Minister: Iran welcomes foreign firms’ presence in oil industry

Iran has always welcomed foreign company’s presence in its oil industry, said the oil minister.

In an address to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with members of the Society of Iranian Petroleum Industry Equipment Manufacturers on Monday, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh added foreign firms’ presence in Iran’s oil industry would help develop domestic capabilities and meet the sector’s needs.

-- Joint chamber head: South Korea yet to make practical move to settle Iran debts

Although negotiations are underway with South Korea on the payment of the country’s oil debts to Iran, Seoul has yet made no practical move in this regard.

The remarks were made by Hossein Tanhaei, the chairman of Iran and South Korea Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday.

KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Martyrdom Was Nuclear Scientist’s Reward

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Monday the high position that God bestowed on nuclear and defense scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was the reward of his unparalleled efforts and sincerity.

"This position is not comparable to any other worldly position,” the Leader told the scientist’s family during a meeting here.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a road ambush in Absard near Tehran on November 27, 2020. The complicated act of terror involved the use of electronic equipment without any assassin at the scene.

--Iran Seeks Explanation From Indonesia Over Seizure of Tanker

Iran has asked Indonesia to provide details about the seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, a day after Jakarta said it had seized Iran and Panama-flagged tankers in its waters.

Indonesia said on Sunday its coast guard had seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country’s waters.

--Official: China Seeks Closer Iran Ties

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu discussed ways for closer cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in various fields.

In a video conference on Monday morning, Qalibaf and Li explored avenues for the enhancement of cooperation between Iran and China, particularly the parliamentary ties, and discussed the prospect of the regional and international developments.

TEHRAN TIMES

-- Trade co-op discussed between Iran, Armenia

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie met with Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan on Monday to discuss ways of removing barriers to the expansion of economic cooperation.

In this meeting, the two sides underlined the capacities for bilateral cooperation and explored ways for removing the existing challenges and obstacles to the expansion of trade relations and increasing the volume of joint investments by the two sides’ private sectors.

-- Coronavirus causes $3.3b damage to Iran’s tourism so far, minister says

Iran’s tourism industry has suffered a loss of over 140 trillion rials (about $3.33 billion at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister has said.

Although the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the whole world to a standstill, the tourism industry has been the worst affected of all economic sectors, IRNA quoted Ali-Asghar Mounesan as saying on Sunday.

-- Foolad to host Al Ain in 2021 ACL play-off

Iranian football club Foolad will host Al Ain of the UAE in Ahvaz in play-off round of 2021 AFC Champions League.Foolad General Manager Saeid Azari has said they will host the Emirati football team at the Foolad Arena on April 7.

Foolad, who finished third in the Iran league last season, will start the campaign with a match against Al Ain. The 2021 AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs will be played from March 2021 to April 2021. A total of 19 teams will compete in the qualifying play-offs to decide the remaining eight of the 40 places in the group stage of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

