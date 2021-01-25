Jan 25, 2021, 6:33 PM
Zarif: Sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements

Tehran, Jan 25, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Monday in a Twitter message that the negotiations with Azeri officials were “very fruitful” and that “sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements".

"Just finished extensive and very fruitful conversations in Baku on bilateral ties & regional cooperation with [Azeri President Ilham Aliyev], [Deputy Prime Minister] Shahin Mustafayev & FM [Jeyhun Bayramov],” wrote Zarif, who arrived in Baku late on Sunday and is scheduled to leave Moscow for talks with the Russian officials.

He added, "Recipe for sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements - incl. transit corridors benefiting all."

Zarif is also to make a trip to Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey on the second leg of his regional tour.

