FM Zarif: Iran ready to help rebuild freed regions of Azerbaijan

Zarif met and held talks with Bayramov in the Azeri capital earlier today.

Two sides discussed important interesting issues of the two countries in various bilateral and regional areas.

Zarif expressed his satisfaction with the presence in Azerbaijan at the time after the liberation of the occupied territories and paid tribute to the victims of the war, especially civilians, and sympathized with their families.

He assessed the new phase as an important step to help bring peace and stability to the region and for the interests of all parties.

Describing the purpose of the trip to the region and Baku as an effort and assistance for peace and tranquility, he expressed his pleasure that the intensive meetings between the officials of Azerbaijan and Iran have been expanded at an appropriate level in recent months.

Zarif announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to actively and extensively participate in the reconstruction of liberated areas located on the common borders of the two countries.

Referring to the fruitful talks between the two countries at the recent meeting of the Economic Cooperation Commission and the views expressed by the President of Azerbaijan in today's meeting, Zarif called the two countries' strong determination for cooperation.

Zarif said that there are no limitations on cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

He announced the all-out readiness of various economic sectors in Iran to actively participate in economic projects in Azerbaijan, calling the establishment of calm in the region a great opportunity for the two countries' cooperation in transit and activation of east-west and north-south corridors.

Bayramov also described the relations between the two countries based on friendship and historical and cultural commonalities and appreciated the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Pointing to the exchange of the high-level delegations between the two countries, he assessed the development of economic relations as one of the most important priorities in the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

The two countries' cooperation in the Caspian Sea, cultural issues, cooperation in the field of water, transportation, and international areas, and trilateral cooperation with Turkey were among the other topics discussed by the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan.

