COVID-19 causes 98 more deaths in Iran

Lari said that another 98 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 57,481.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,309 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 681 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,379,286 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,171,070 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,057 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 100 million people across the world, from whom over 2,100,000 people have lost their lives.

