Minister says Iran is pursuing the case of seized tanker

The Indonesian government announced on Sunday that the coast guard of the country had seized an oil tanker carrying an Iranian flag in Indonesian territorial waters.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference earlier today that Iran is awaiting further details about the seized oil tanker.

The Iranian embassy and the Iranian Ministry of Road and Urban Development are pursuing the issue, Khatibzadeh said.

9341**2050

