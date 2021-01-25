Jan 25, 2021, 3:07 PM
Minister says Iran is pursuing the case of seized tanker

Tehran, Jan 25, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said on Monday that Iran is pursuing the case of an Iranian oil tanker seized in the Indonesian waters.

The Indonesian government announced on Sunday that the coast guard of the country had seized an oil tanker carrying an Iranian flag in Indonesian territorial waters.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference earlier today that Iran is awaiting further details about the seized oil tanker.

The Iranian embassy and the Iranian Ministry of Road and Urban Development are pursuing the issue, Khatibzadeh said.

