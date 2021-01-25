Iran says will not allow Daesh to reorganize itself

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in his weekly press conference.

He said that in negotiations between Iranian foreign minister and his Irish counterpart over the past few days, the Irish side expressed interest in reopening Ireland’s embassy in Iran.

On the course of Iran nuclear deal (known as the JCPOA), he said that as long as the US does not lift the sanctions on Tehran and the other parties to the deal do not comply with the accord in an effective way, Iran will not do anything in this regard.

Iran has repeatedly said that if the other side honors its commitments and the condition goes back to those before the signing of the deal, Iran will stop the remedial reduction of its nuclear commitments, the spokesman said.

Asked to comment about an Iranian ship which has been seized in the Indonesian waters, he said that Iran is awaiting further details about the case.

The Iranian Embassy and the Iranian Ministry of Road and Urban Development are pursuing the issue, Khatibzadeh said.

On recent remarks by the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia who claims that Iran has not responded to a message of peace by his country, the Iranian spokesman said: “We cannot overlook the daily bombardment of Yemen while they are talking about peace in Yemen.”

“If Saudi Arabia moves away from the vicious cycle of violence and cooperation with extra-regional countries, in a way be reflected in the words and deed of Riyadh, our arms are open and we will take more effective steps.”

Khatibzadeh, however, said that Iran has already proposed Hormuz peace Initiative to all regional countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Asked to comment about statement made by a senior German official who said Iran is responsible for the failure of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) with Iran, he said that some participants to JCPOA think that history can be erased with their speeches or that Iran's historical memory can forget their commitments.

