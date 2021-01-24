Calligraphy Dance over Azadi Tower in Tehran

The Silk Road calligraphy video screening will be performed over Tehran's Azadi Tower on January 25 and will continue for four nights at the same location from 18:30 to 20:00.

On this occasion, the exhibition of works by pioneers of Iranian calligraphy will also be opened in Azadi Tower.

The international art event ends with the presence of ambassadors of participating countries and a group of officials and people of culture, art, and media at a ceremony on January 28.

3266**2050

