Hamed Lak wins Asia’s Choice – Best AFC Champions League Player of 2020

According to AFC Champions League, the 30-year-old shot-stopper resoundingly won the award, which recognizes the best performer in the 2020 AFC Champions League season, based on votes from a combination of fans and independent experts.

Lak prevailed ahead of Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Yoon Bit-garam, who finished second having received the official award for the competition’s Most Valuable Player following the final in Doha on December 19.

According to AFC Champions League website, best AFC Champions League Player of 2020 candidates as follows:

Hamed Lak – Persepolis FC 47.14

Yoon Bit-garam - Ulsan Hyundai 19.62

Bashar Resan – Persepolis FC 11.36

Abderrazak Hamdallah - Al Nassr 7.53

Júnior Negrão - Ulsan Hyundai 6.54

Renato Augusto - Beijing FC 3.06

Shoja Khalilzadeh – Persepolis FC 1.67

Sultan Al Ghannam - Al Nassr 1.19

Jaloliddin Masharipov - Pakhtakor 0.66

Kyogo Furuhashi - Vissel Kobe 0.54

Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak on November, 18, 2020 , was chosen as the best player of the 2020 AFC Champions League (West) by the fans. Lak won the poll with 42 percent of votes.

