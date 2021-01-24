AFC names Iran's Ghayedi as Best Young Player of 2020

"The award recognizes Asian men’s players (aged 23 or younger on December 31, 2020) for their performances in senior club and youth and senior national teams during the year 2020," AFC said.

Ghayedi with 24.40 points ranks first on the list.

Mehdi Abdi from Iranian club Persepolis with 21.37 points stood on the second place.

Won Du-jae (Ulsan Hyundai FC/Korea), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna/Japan), Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca, Villareal CF/Japan), Abdulrahman Ghareeb (Al Ahli/KSA), Kaoru Mitoma (Kawasaki Frontale/Japan), Mohanad Ali (Portimonense, Al Sailiya/Iraq), Safawi Rasid (Johor Darul Ta’zim, Portimonense/MAS) and Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Shabab/KSA) ranked 3rd to 10th respectively.

According to AFC the winners of each Asia’s Choice – 2020 Fan Awards category were supplied by hundreds of thousands of fan votes, as well as votes from an independent panel of experts comprising veteran journalists Michael Church and Wael Jabir and Matchday Asia pundit Rhysh Roshan Rai.

