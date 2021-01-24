Japan, Iran enjoy proper ground to expand media cooperation

The Japanese and Iranian people spend enough time to get information from TV, radio, newspapers and social media platforms; so, the collaboration between Tehran and Tokyo will pave the way for development of media relations.

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Mohammad Reza Norouzpour and Japan's Ambassador to Iran Kazutoshi Aikawa recently held a meeting to discuss the expansion of media ties and the increase of acquaintance between the two nations.

One the main important characteristics of the Japanese people in comparison to civilians of other countries is that they spend much time per day to study newspapers, books, magazines and so on; thus, the publication industry and media markets are very active in the East Asian nation.

Despite the fact that different social media platforms such as Line, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc. have been developed in Japan in recent years, the Japanese people spend only 45 minutes per day in social media.

Japanese newspapers like Yomiuri and Asahi have great circulation. Kyoto news agency also provides people with thousands of news items every day.

Japan enjoys various types of media networks, but many news sources come from foreign countries, in particular Western mainstream media; so, reports on Iran and the West Asia region may be different from what is really happening in this area.

Speakers of a recent seminar on the introduction of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani at Iran's embassy in Tokyo warned that the Japanese media outlets receive their news sources from Western media, which may be distorted reports.

In an attempt to introduce Iranian culture to the Japanese people, Iran's embassy in Japan published several books in Japanese language and created six virtual networks.

As to the meeting between Japan's ambassador and IRNA managing director, there is a need for expansion of media cooperation as well as the exchange of news and information on Iran and West Asia.

